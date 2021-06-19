Ironwood Academy Announces New Classroom Experiences

Ironwood Academy, a private, Christian hybrid school for homeschool students in grades 1-12, and the RobotiX Institute, a Franklin-based educational company providing robotics and Python coding classes today announced the formation of an operating partnership. The strategic alliance is designed to expand the classroom experiences for all students in grades pre-K through high school, introducing boys and girls to real-world technology, engineering, and robotics in Middle Tennessee.

Ironwood Academy will host the RobotiX Institute’s hands-on classes at its new campus in Cool Springs during the weekdays. The RobotiX Institute will continue to offer weekend courses and camps at its current location at 1550 McEwen Drive in Franklin and at its Nashville location in Green Hills.

The RobotiX Institute’s robotics competition team, comprised of its students, recently won the local, regional and national robotics competitions. The RobotiX team is set to compete at the VEX IQ world championships.

Instructors at the RobotiX Institute are Carnegie-Mellon certified teachers with decades of industry experience. Similarly, Ironwood Academy’s teachers are certified teachers with advanced degrees who have a passion for the subjects they teach. Ironwood Academy’s high school students will have opportunities to receive training and mentoring through the RobotiX Institute for future positions as STEM interns and coaches.

Terry Morris, Executive Director of Ironwood Academy, commented, “The extra-curricular activities that are so important to create whole human beings who are well-rounded have been given short shrift in many school systems. Our flexible model gives kids time an opportunity to identify and explore their passions, whether in music, dance, athletics, fine arts, or as