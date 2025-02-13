Investigation Underway in Spring Hill Hit-and-Run

February 13, 2025 – The SHPD is investigating a hit and run in a driveway at a residence in the Hardin’s Landing neighborhood off Duplex Rd. The Jeep pictured above pulled into the driveway and as they were backing, struck a vehicle.

The Jeep appears to be a dark-colored four-door with a front license plate of “CO-OP”.

This incident occurred on February 5th. If you can identify the owner of this vehicle, please contact Officer Thomas Gray at [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip here.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: SHPD

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email