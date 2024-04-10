Investigation Underway Following Nashville Bank Robbery

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
Photo: MNPD

April 10, 2024 – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Nashville bank on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at Truist Bank located at 2915 Nolensville Pk branch at 3:10 p.m. MNPD says a man gave the teller a threatening note demanding money and fled on foot toward Thompson Ln.

If you have any information, call 615-742-7463.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: MNPD

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here