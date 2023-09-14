Investigation Shows Pet Turned on Stove, Caused Fire in Spring Hill Home

September 14, 2023 – Spring Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire alarm in the Sawgrass subdivision Thursday morning.

The homeowner was not at home and was able to check his interior cameras and saw smoke. He immediately called 911 and it was upgraded to a structure fire.

Crews arrived quickly to find a fire on the stove. Fire extinguished and two dogs moved to safety.

On investigation, it was determined that one of the dogs had turned on the stove. If you have pets or small children inside your home please consider the safety knob covers if you have stovetop knobs on the front of your range.

Any questions please call Captain Lisa Burns 931-797-7179.