Investigation Leads to Arrest in Restaurant Theft Case

On Feb. 19 at 10:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to Grecian Family Restaurant, 2003 Wall St., in reference to a reported theft of money.

Witnesses stated the suspect was inside the restaurant, seated in a chair. When an employee left the area of the cash register, the suspect took cash from the register and fled in a Cadillac sedan.

Based on information obtained from surveillance cameras and license plate readers, officers positively identified the suspect and the vehicle involved. With assistance from the Franklin Police Department, a 59-year-old Franklin man was arrested in Franklin and charged with burglary (entering an area restricted to employees) and theft of property.

The department thanks the Franklin Police Department for its assistance.

