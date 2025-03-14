Investigation Into Attempted Theft From Credit Union ATM

March 14, 2025 – SHPD detectives are working to identify the individuals who attempted to steal money from a credit union ATM on Kedron Rd.

On February 13th at 11 pm the person in the image attempted to gain access to the ATM at Listerhill Credit Union.

This person was unsuccessful in getting any money, most likely because of an audible alarm.

If you have any information relating to this investigation, please contact Detective Gillam at [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: SHPD

