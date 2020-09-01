Investigation Continues Into Murder of Jamarcus Esmon; $5,000 Reward Available

Today is Jamarcus Esmon’s birthday. He would have been 27.

On June 27, he was gunned down on Edgewood Boulevard in Franklin. Despite lifesaving efforts by Franklin Police officers and other first responders, Esmon died at the scene. A team of Franklin Police Detectives has fielded dozens of tips and investigated several leads, none of which have led us to Jamarcus’ killer – yet.

Our commitment to bring Jamarcus Esmon’s killer to justice is as tireless today as it was on the day he was killed, and we will not stop until that happens. Our hearts hurt for the Esmon family, especially today.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads detectives to Esmon’s killer.

Anyone with information is urged to call Franklin Police: (615) 794-2513

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000, click here, or text the keyword 615FPD and their anonymous tip to 847411