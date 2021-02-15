Interview with Franklin’s City Administrator Eric Stuckey Regarding Winter Weather

Guest: Interview with Franklin’s City Administrator Eric Stuckey



Originally Aired: February 15, 2021

Donna Vissman talks with Franklin’s City Administrator Eric Stuckey about the current weather situation in Williamson County and some precautions we can all take to be safe during this winter weather event.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!