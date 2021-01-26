Interior Decor Inspiration Using Pantone Color of the Year

Pantone announced their colors of the year as Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, a bright yellow.

Carpet One shared decor ideas and flooring inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year.

Kitchens cabinets will focus on color in 2021. White cabinets are not the trend but saturated tones in the kitchen of greens, blues, and classic gray.

If committing to gray cabinets is too much, add pops of gray with home decor like baskets, it will add texture and give you a place to hide your unused items.

Use the monochromatic gray look in the bathroom from the tile to the cabinet color.

Another place for the use of gray is in the bedroom from the walls, bedding, and furniture.

Yellow can be overwhelming so use it in small doses like a decorative door. A piece of artwork or books.

Look at the gallery of photos below for inspiration on how to use gray and yellow in the home.

——————————————————————————————————

This article is brought to you by McCall’s Carpet One.

McCall’s Carpet One is Franklin’s locally-owned carpet, flooring & tile center with free estimates and local installation of carpet, hardwood flooring, kitchen and bath tile – plus furniture and appliances by DT McCall’s in the back! Everything home, all in one place – all at great, low prices!

Visit McCall’s low-budget showroom on Franklin Rd next to The Factory in Franklin, or click for a free in-home estimate.