Interesting Things to Know About The Big Game

On Sunday, February 9th, Super Bowl 59 will occur, where the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs.
It is reported that over 120 million people tuned in to watch “the big game” last year. Whether you’re watching for the game, the commercials or trying to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift, here are some interesting facts about one of the the most popular sporting events released by WalletHub. Read the complete report here.
Top Facts for the Big Game 2025
- $7,584: The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls.
- $6,733: Lowest price of a Super Bowl LIX ticket on the resale market just after the conference championships (14% decrease from 2024).
- $500M+: Estimated economic impact for the Louisiana economy in 2025.
- 17.6M: Americans plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.
- 192%: 20-year increase in the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad.’
Economic Impact of the Big Game
- This is the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the game.
- It is the 11th time Louisana has hosted the game.
- $500 M is the estimated economic impact for the local economy.
- 100 volunteers will be part of the New Orleans Big Game Host Committee.
- $297 is the projected average spent by a tourist on food & drinks over four days.
- $212 is the lowest daily hotel rate projected for the big game weekend.
- 25 percent of stadium fans increase spending when using a digital form of payment.
Favorite Snacks for the Game
- Buffalo Wings
- BBQ
- Seven Layer Dip
- Pizza
- Chicken tenders
- Nachos
- Cookies
- Brownies
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
- Potato Chips
Please join our FREE Newsletter