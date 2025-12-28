Interesting Things to Know About Nashville NYE Bash 2025

Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash returns to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park with headliners Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, and Bailey Zimmerman. Gospel music legend CeCe Winans will take the stage as a special guest, bringing her powerhouse vocals to the night’s festivities, alongside the acclaimed GRAMMY-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers, adding a soulful note to the star-studded lineup.

The concert is free and open to the public with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Freddie O’Connell will greet the crowd at 6:45 p.m., and the live music kicks off at 7 p.m.

Here are some interesting facts about Nashville’s NYE Bash.

Economic Impact

This will be the 17th annual concert and the ninth year at Bicentennial Park. As a live event, the Big Bash generated a record $41 million in direct visitor spending and 220,000 people attended in 2024.

Sober Space Hangout

A Sober Space Hangout at Nashville’s Big Bash will provide an alcohol-free environment and foster fellowship and connection with others in recovery. Sober Space Hangout is in partnership with Cumberland Heights and is hosted by Coca-Cola Consolidated. Sober Space Hangout will be located in the Bites & Brews District near the video screen at the Sixth Avenue parking lot near Harrison Street.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Music Note drops at the stroke of midnight with a 90-second fireworks display from the tower 350 feet in the sky and fireworks over 500 feet in the sky from Capitol Hill.

Combined, the three headliners have 43 No. 1 songs with Wilson at 8, Aldean at 30 and Zimmerman at 5. Comedian and actor Bert Kreischer and Country music star HARDY will host the show. Hardy will also perform.

The free official watch party will take place at Category 10, kicking off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31 with GRAMMY-winning superstar Dwight Yoakam taking the stage to perform with special appearances by Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

FUN FACTS

Music Note Drop and Tower: The red Music Note tower is 140 feet tall. The Music Note is 16 feet tall and approximately 400 pounds. It is made of aluminum and acrylic. There are 28,140 LED pixels in the Music Note.

Production Crew: On the busiest day of setup, there will be more than 300 production crew members working to build the stage and setting up other elements for the concert, fireworks and Music Note Drop.

Production Equipment: The event will use 75 production trucks, 88 pieces of heavy equipment, 970 lighting fixtures, more than 10 million pixels of LED, over four miles of fiber optic video cable, 2,600 cable ramps, more than five miles of power cable lines to power the event, 180 audio speakers and 25,000 square feet of flooring. The stage will be 7,200 square feet.

Video Screens and Message Boards: Twelve throughout the event site, including three within the concert viewing area.

