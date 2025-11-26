Interesting Facts About Thanksgiving

As you prepare to watch football, eat turkey, and spend time with family and friends, you can share these Thanksgiving Fun Facts compiled by WalletHub.

Here are five interesting facts to know about Thanksgiving.

$235 – Average person’s spending over the five-day Thanksgiving period.

– Average person’s spending over the five-day Thanksgiving period. 10 Hrs. – Length of time the average American male would need to spend on the treadmill to burn the 4,500 calories consumed at the average Thanksgiving meal.

– Length of time the average American male would need to spend on the treadmill to burn the 4,500 calories consumed at the average Thanksgiving meal. $1.2B – Estimated amount Americans spend on Thanksgiving turkeys each year, with 46 million turkeys killed for the holiday.

– Estimated amount Americans spend on Thanksgiving turkeys each year, with 46 million turkeys killed for the holiday. $26 Million – Amount of property loss caused by residential building fires each Thanksgiving.

– Amount of property loss caused by residential building fires each Thanksgiving. 71% – Share of people celebrating Thanksgiving who try to avoid having to talk politics at the dinner table.

Here are five historical facts about Thanksgiving.

1621 is the year of the first Thanksgiving.

On October 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a National Holiday.

1989 was the first year President George H.W. Bush pardoned a turkey.

Two turkeys are sent to the White House each year.

There are four towns in the U.S. named Turkey—one in Arizona, one in Texas, one in Louisiana, and one in North Carolina.

