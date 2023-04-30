Interested in Luxury Real Estate in Middle Tennessee? Review These Recently Sold Properties

Reviewing recently sold properties offers market trends and insights for property owners considering the best timing to sell or for those in the market to purchase a property. Review significant sales from Warren Bradley Partners throughout the greater Nashville area.

Recently Sold Luxury Homes in Middle Tennessee

Regardless of whether you just enjoy looking inside luxury homes or are considering a luxury property transaction, review these recently sold properties in Middle Tennessee.

2 Carmel Lane Brentwood, Tennessee

The property sold for nearly $4 million. The home features 12,721 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. The home has an iconic appearance. Its new homeowners will enjoy pulling up to their property day and night and taking in its majestic appearance.

The home’s interior includes exquisite design and neat details throughout. It has been called an architectural masterpiece.

Situated on the Governors Club Golf Course, the home has stunning views of the greens. And with incredible outdoor spaces, including a terrace and plenty of windows, it’s an ideal place to take in Tennessee’s natural beauty.

212 River Oaks Road, Brentwood, Tennessee

This property sold for $1.3 million. It is a classic ranch-style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The floor plan offers excellent functionality, including the following spaces where its new owners can gather, relax and enjoy the home.

Family room

Great room

Dining room

Rec room/office

New owner’s suite and bathroom

These homebuyers got an ideal property in Tennessee because it features a gunite pool for enjoying the warm summers. And the circular drive offers outstanding curb appeal. This home was so popular that there were several offers on it before it reached the public market.

1109B Glendale Lane Nashville, Tennessee

This nearly $2.5 million property looks like it belongs on a movie set, perhaps because it was formerly owned by a country music star. The property has been artfully renovated.

With a guest house on the property, its new owners can create a rental property or welcome family or friends to stay with them in private comfort.

The pool in the back is outstanding for parties, cooling off in the warm weather or getting some low-impact exercise. Spread across 3,494 square feet, the home has four bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

With a front porch and balconies, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the great outdoors from the property.

Is Now a Good Time to Buy and Sell Luxury Real Estate in Tennessee?

The answer to this question is somewhat contingent upon the property and its specific location. Middle Tennessee remains a hot market for luxury home sales. Whether you have a property you’re considering selling or would like to speak with an expert about buying a luxury property, Warren Bradley Partners is ready to answer your questions and guide you toward the best home transaction in middle Tennessee. Contact the real estate team at 615-300-8663.