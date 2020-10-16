Inter-Divisional Showdown Between Franklin and Brentwood

The Franklin Admirals are on the road this week as they face-off against the Brentwood Bruins. The Bruins come in standing at 5-2 after beating Dickson County last week on Thursday night.

Franklin enters play at 3-4 after an impressive performance against Centennial two weeks ago and having their bye week last week.

Franklin came out hot as they scored the first touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead. Brentwood would score early in the second quarter to tie it up 7-7.

Then later in the second quarter, the Bruins would score another touchdown to take a 14-7 lead. Brentwood would score as time expired in the first half to make it 21-7.

in the third quarter, Franklin would add a touchdown to cut the lead to 21-13. Brentwood would respond with a touchdown to get the lead back up to 28-13.

The Bruins would score once more in the fourth quarter to increase their lead to 35-13. Both teams would trade touchdowns later in the fourth to make it 42-20. That would be how the game ended.

Brentwood continues to show why they are one of the better teams in the division as they beat Franklin tonight. They move to 6-2 on the year. Franklin, on the other hand, falls to 3-5.

