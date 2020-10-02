Inter-County Rivals Face Off in Centennial vs Franklin

The Centennial Cougars travel to take on the Franklin Admirals in this inter-county showdown in week 7. Centennial enters play after losing to Shelbyville last week 44-28 to go 2-4 on the season. Franklin is looking to get back on the winning side of things after dropping 2 straight, making them 2-4 as well.

The Admirals would punch it in the end zone first to take the first lead of the game at 7-0. That would be the only touchdown of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Admirals would add to their lead with another touchdown to make it 14-0. Centennial would respond with a touchdown of their own to make things a little closer at 14-7.

With just under two minutes remaining in the half, the Admirals would score again. Their point after attempt would be blocked tough making it a 20-7 game.

Out of halftime, Centennial would score a touchdown to make things even closer. However, the extra point would be blocked keeping it a 7 point game at 20-13.

The Admirals would respond with a touchdown of their own and convert the PAT making it 27-13. In the fourth quarter, Franklin would convert a fake punt and end up scoring at the end of the drive to make it 34-13.

The next Admiral drive they would drive the field and score again to go up 41-13 with under five minutes left in the game.

The Cougars would not go quietly though as they would score a rushing touchdown to make it 41-20 with three minutes left.

The Admirals defended their home field tonight and stopped their 2 game skid. They move to 3-4 on the season. Centennial falls to 2-5 on the year.

