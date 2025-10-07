Inspire Youth Psychiatry and Wellness Opens to Serve Brentwood and Nolensville Families

A new psychiatry and psychotherapy practice, Inspire Youth Psychiatry and Wellness, has opened to support children, teens, and young adults in Middle Tennessee and is now accepting new patients. This practice offers diagnosis and treatment for anxiety, depression, OCD, ADHD, and autism support among other issues—but its most unique offer is its emphasis on helping young people find meaning, purpose, resilience, and connection through creative expression as part of their healing journey.

With a vision of igniting the spark latent in each young person, Inspire was founded by Dr. Bayan Jalalizadeh, M.D., a board-certified child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist whose training comes from leading medical institutions. Dr. Jalalizadeh sees the incredible creativity and capacity of even the most reserved and disempowered youth and has helped hundreds of young people overcome their challenges. With his decades of experience spearheading youth community spaces, leading national workshops on creative service and empowerment, and as an avid author and creative, Dr. Jalalizadeh has opened up a new kind of space for young people to thrive.

“Many of the young people I work with who are struggling with their emotional health are actually strikingly creative, talented, and skilled,” said Dr. Jalalizadeh. “At Inspire, our goal is not just to treat symptoms, but to empower youth to discover their strengths and passions, build their resilience, and thrive with purpose.”

The care provided at Inspire is values-driven, evidence-based, and personalized. In addition to psychiatric and therapeutic offerings, Inspire offers creative group workshops designed to foster connection, meaning, and hope. With a blend of modern telehealth accessibility and soon opening a welcoming in-person office, Inspire Youth Psychiatry and Wellness provides flexibility and privacy to meet the needs of today’s families. The practice serves the Brentwood, Nolensville, and greater Nashville area.

