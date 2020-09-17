Inspirations for Creating a Remote Learning Area

This school year has been different with remote learning and parents having to create a classroom at home.
If you are still looking for inspiration for that at home learning area, Carpet One shares some great kids workspace ideas for remote learning. On their website, they state giving your student a dedicated space will keep them focused and you can elevate your interior design with these ideas.
1Sara Bederman’s Inspiration for a Girl’s Study Area
Bederman’s design features a desk in a corner on a short wall. By utilizing the small wall height, it takes very little space and gives lots of storage area for school supplies. Other design elements of the room include the neon sign, heart-shaped chair and the pink half-moon chair.
2Melissa Davis’s Inspiration for a Boy’s Study Area
In this design, Davis shows how a built-in desk to fit this space can become the perfect addition to a room. With its simple clean lines and no hardware on the desk drawers, the study area is functional and minimalist. Notice how they used the vertical space with the floating shelves and wire baskets for storage.
3Kate Davidson’s Inspiration for a Teenager
If you want to create a multi-purpose space, Davidson shows how the floating desk in an unused room or in a space rarely used can become a learning area for your teen or work from home space. The design is simple with a cowhide rug, and the lamp which can adjust the lighting over the desk.
To see more remote learning space idea, visit the Carpet One website.
——————————————————————————————————
This article is brought to you by McCall’s Carpet One.
McCall’s Carpet Oneis Franklin’s locally-owned carpet, flooring & tile center with free estimates and local installation of carpet, hardwood flooring, kitchen and bath tile – plus furniture and appliances by DT McCall’s in the back! Everything home, all in one place – all at great, low prices!
Visit McCall’s low-budget showroomon Franklin Rd next to The Factory in Franklin, or click for a free in-home estimate.