Inmate Dies from Apparent Suicide at Williamson County Jail

An inmate at the Williamson County Jail died of an apparent suicide last night (Monday, March 22, 2021).
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputies found Coty Davis, 33, of Fairview unresponsive in his jail cell shortly before 5:30 p.m. Deputies and medical staff provided immediate medical attention when he was found.
An investigation into the inmate’s death continues this morning.
