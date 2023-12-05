Injury Updates on Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons, and Ryan Stonehouse

NASHVILLE – Want the good news or bad news first on three key Titans – running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and punter Ryan Stonehouse – injured in Sunday’s loss to the Colts?

Let’s start with the bad news: Punter Ryan Stonehouse, who suffered a knee injury, is scheduled to undergo surgery, and he’s out for the rest of the season.

“Stoney is going to have to have surgery, and get fixed, and come back stronger than ever and ready to go,” Vrabel said on Monday. “(We) certainly don’t want to lose players, and that’s unfortunate.”

Simmons, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, is expected to miss “a couple weeks” and unavailable on Monday night vs the Miami Dolphins.

Simmons re-entered Sunday’s game after sustaining the injury but, it was ultimately decided he needed to be shut down by the team’s training staff.

“I think he really did everything that he could and even made a play,” Vrabel said of Simmons. “He just wasn’t going to be able to do anything. And if you can’t protect yourself out there, nobody wants to put a player in harm’s risk. We’re going to trust Jeff to say when he can go and when he can’t.”

The best news centered on Henry, who was removed from Sunday’s game to be evaluated for a concussion.

After the team’s trainers and an independent doctor deemed Henry unfit to return on Sunday, Vrabel said Henry is “doing great, zero symptoms, worked out this morning” on Monday.

“So, he’s not in the protocol as of now,” Vrabel said. “But we will monitor how he’s feeling and any symptoms that may come up just like we would do with any player. So again, as of now he’s doing great, and that’s great news for any player.”

Vrabel said Henry will continue to be monitored throughout the week to make sure no symptoms arise.

Vrabel also said cornerback Kristian Fulton is now dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s game.

The Titans return to action on Monday night at the Miami Dolphins.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News