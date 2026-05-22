Info Needed in Fire Intentionally Set in Spring Hill

On May 21st the SHFD Fire Investigation Unit was called out to investigate an illegal burn that had occurred on city property located at the end of Derryberry Lane.

Evidence was found which confirms an intentionally set fire.

Should you have any information about this fire, or have seen suspicious behavior around the location of the fire, please contact Assistant Fire Marshal Filson at mfilson@springhilltn.org or you can anonymously submit your tip to the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017

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