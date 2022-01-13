Could Your Industry Benefit From Disposable Nitrile Gloves?

When the pandemic first hit, disposable gloves were used extensively. While their use in the battle against the pandemic has decreased, many people discovered that gloves were a great addition to their daily work in a wide variety of unexpected industries.

What kind of gloves should you be wearing? What are the benefits of nitrile gloves? And could your job benefit from disposable gloves?

Workers in the healthcare sector, including veterinary and dental, have long understood the benefits of disposable gloves against cross contamination. They also know gloves can protect the wearer from exposure to pathogens and bodily fluids.

What other industries could benefit from nitrile gloves? Empire Managed Solutions explores industries outside of healthcare.

Benefits of Nitrile Gloves

Before we dive into the industries and jobs themselves, it’s important to understand more about the gloves and how they protect you. The three most common materials for disposable gloves are latex, vinyl and nitrile. What are the benefits of nitrile gloves you can’t get from others? Nitrile has five great benefits over latex and vinyl that could make them the right choice for your industry.

They can be used by those with latex allergies without worry. More resistant to punctures than latex. If they do puncture, nitrile tears easily, which is actually a good thing. Once any PPE has been compromised, the size of the hole is irrelevant – it’s no longer protecting you. When nitrile is breached, the size of the rupture lets you know right away to change gloves instead of continuing to wear punctured gloves while thinking you’re protected. They are more comfortable to wear for long periods of time and cause less hand sweating. They can withstand higher temperatures along with a larger variety of oils, fats and chemicals. You can feel more while wearing nitrile gloves, as opposed to latex and vinyl, which tend to minimize tactile sensations.

Disposable Gloves for Jobs

Many industries and jobs can or should use disposable gloves to protect hands and skin from contamination, staining, chemical exposure and temperature exposure. Additionally, transference from the glove wearer to the product or recipient of the product is also minimized. Industries that commonly use nitrile gloves include:

Automotive, including mechanical, bodywork and manufacturing

Food service

Barber or hairstylist

Makeup artist

Nail technician

Janitorial, house cleaning or hospitality

Chemical manufacturing

Childcare, such as daycares or preschools

Commercial printing

Security workers

Research and development or laboratory employees

Gardeners and landscapers

Tattoo artists

Laundering or dry cleaning services

Painters

Workers in these industries and more will find disposable nitrile gloves protect themselves and the recipients of their work.

