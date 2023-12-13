Indoor Golf Facility to Open in Spring Hill

Two Spring Hill residents saw a need for an indoor golf facility for the local community; the way to fulfill that need was by opening Links Social.

Matt Baggett and Trevor Perkins combined their friendship and passion for golf by designing an indoor golf space with a membership.

“Spring Hill doesn’t have an indoor golf club, and with the ever-growing population of avid golfers in southern Williamson County and northern Maury County it just made sense to open a venue in right here in Spring Hill where they live,” stated the owners.

Here’s how the membership works. Membership is simple with a flat monthly fee that grants members 24/7 access to the private Trackman 4 equipped bays, each featuring soft seating and bar top options. Members can bring up to 3 guests each visit at no extra charge and have access to tournaments and special events.

Other benefits at Links Social include the lobby, which boasts several TVs with access to all the sports offerings on ESPN and a 14ft putting green. Books, Magazines, and a couple of themed gaming systems also give members something to do before or after booking.

Current members can access Links Social beginning on December 16th. Those interested in membership can choose between several offerings, from Founders membership, limited to the first 100 who join, Unlimited membership, and a pledge trial membership for those who want to try out the experience before joining.

Learn more about Links Social here.