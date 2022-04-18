Individual Discharges Firearm at Nashville International Airport on Easter Sunday

On Easter Sunday morning at 7:07 a.m., an individual entered the baggage claim level of Nashville International Airport with a firearm, threatening to harm themselves, Nashville International Airport reports via social media.

The individual discharged the firearm – subsequently injuring themselves. The person is now in custody and receiving medical treatment. There were no other major injuries. The airport’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded quickly to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. The BNA DPS Team will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for all travelers and employees.