Independence High Theater Presents Matilda

March 19, 2024 – Roald Dahl’s Matilda comes to life at Independence High with the theater program’s performance of Matilda the Musical.

Matilda is a young girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. Though she has a difficult life at home, Matilda forges a bond with her teacher Miss Honey. Her school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however. Miss Trunchbull hates children and just loves to punish those who don’t abide by her rules. Can Matilda be the saving grace of her fellow students?

The show opens March 21 and runs through March 24. Tickets are available online and cost $10 for general admission and $18 for limited reserve seating.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.

Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

