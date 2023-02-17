Independence High Theater Presents Big Fish

The Independence High theater department will perform Big Fish beginning March 2.

Set in the American South, the show centers on Edward Bloom and his son Will. With Edward on his deathbed, Will must embark on a journey to find out who his father really is and separate the truth from the tall tales.

Tickets for the show start at $10 and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below:

Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

