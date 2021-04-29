Independence High Teams Sweep JROTC Air Rifle League

Independence High Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) cadets are hitting their marks and sweeping the team awards in the Williamson County Air Rifle League.

Throughout the year, the league hosts four matches to test the marksmanship of JROTC students. During each match, cadets fire at targets from three positions: prone, standing and kneeling. Every match has a junior varsity (JV) team winner, and a varsity team winner is chosen at the end of the season based on the performance in all four matches.

This year’s winning varsity team is the Independence High group of Ethan Mize, Reese Micklow, Corrina Vollmer and Cheyenne Rupert. Independence High’s JV team, made up of Jordan Fletcher, Olivia Livaudais, Lindsey McIntosh and Stephen Hill, also won all four JV trophies.

“For 16 years, I have had the opportunity to watch young people come in and try something new,” said IHS JROTC instructor Lt. Col. Charles Fields. “Marksmanship has instilled in them that through commitment, patience and the ability to cope with obstacles, they can be successful. You do not have to be big or strong to compete, but you have to be disciplined and never shy away from a challenge. It has been truly inspirational to watch these young people grow in so many ways.”

In addition to the team awards, individual honors were given to the top three overall marskmen and the best marksmen in each position. The district’s top marksman is Page High’s Jesse Kakta, followed by Franklin High’s Adria Veile in second and Independence High’s Ethan Mize in third.

“Jesse had a passion for the competition from the very beginning,” said PHS JROTC instructor 1st Sgt. Charles Bull. “She is very good-natured and easygoing, but she also has a strong desire to win and be the best that she can be. It was a pleasure working with her these last three years.”

The top marksmen in all three positions are listed below:

Prone

Reese Micklow, Independence High Corinna Vollmer, Independence High Adria Veile, Franklin High

Standing

Jesse Kakta, Page High Adria Veile, Franklin High Ethan Mize, Independence High

Kneeling