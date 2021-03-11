Independence High Takes Third at Tennessee Science Bowl

An Independence High team’s first appearance at the Tennessee Science Bowl put them among the best in the state as they placed third in the competition.

The team consists of IHS students Josh Cannon, Allie Hasamear, Justin Saye and Emma Sower and is led by IHS teachers Luke Finley and Hannah Saragusa. The students finished third out of 54 teams.

“Given the limited prep time and the virtual format, their run was absolutely stunning,” said Saragusa. “It really is a testament to how talented they are and the great students we have in the Indy community. This team had great camaraderie and adapted to the format quickly.”

This year, all rounds of the competition took place on Zoom. Teams competed to see who could give the most correct answers on a given set of science trivia questions, and the highest scoring teams advanced to the next round. For their third-place finish, Independence High’s team won $500 for the school.

Ravenwood High also earned a top spot in the tournament, finishing in eighth place. Ravenwood High’s team includes Eli Bullock-Papa, Ammar Farra, Ryan Jordan, Joshua Liu and Brooke Nguyen. Their coach is RHS teacher Avrill Buerstetta.