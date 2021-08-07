Independence High Student Places in SkillsUSA Competition

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Natalie Finley
Natalie Finley

An Independence High student finished seventh in the nation in the photography competition at this year’s SkillsUSA Virtual National Leadership and Skills Conference.

As the representative of Tennessee, IHS senior Natalie Finley was challenged to complete a variety of performance-based assessments and projects over a 24-hour period. For her success, Natalie received a medal.

“Natalie is always up for a challenge,” said IHS Digital Arts and Design Instructor Stephanie Prewitt. “She is dedicated to learning new techniques, trying out equipment and working outside of school to gain experience. Aside from her creativity and technical abilities related to photography, Natalie exhibits great versatility with talents in design, motion graphics and media. Natalie truly goes above and beyond in everything she does.”

SkillsUSA brings together students, teachers and industries to ensure the country has a skilled workforce. It serves middle, high and postsecondary school students as they prepare for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Thousands of students participate in more than 100 hands-on competitions during the national conference each year.

