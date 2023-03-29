Independence High Places Second at State Science Bowl

The Independence High Science Bowl team placed second in the State competition.

The team, which includes Haylie McKinney, Andrew Chatterton, Nate Martinez, Patrick Whitlow and Matthew Yvon, competed against their peers across Tennessee. Teams were challenged to answer a set of science trivia questions, and the highest-scoring teams advanced to the next round. For their success, Independence High received a $750 prize.

“All the students on the team did a fantastic job and were heavily invested throughout competition day,” said IHS science teacher Hannah Saragusa. “When they completed their final match, everyone was just so full of joy after the excitement that had been building. They gave us some great matches to watch and kept us on the edge of our seats.”

This was Independence High’s first appearance at an in-person Tennessee Science Bowl. Ravenwood High also placed third in the competition. The RHS team includes Sophie McAtee, Rajveer Chaudhury, Faheem Mohamed, Aiden Yeung and Brayden Zhang. Their teacher is Avrill Buerstetta.

