Independence High Hosts Special Olympics

Thursday, May 18, was a day to remember for Independence High Transition I and II students.

The Special Olympics returned to IHS for the first time in years, and students enjoyed every minute. With activities such as the 40-meter dash, a softball-throwing contest and a hurdle run with a twist, students competed in a friendly competition with their families and peers cheering them on.

“It was so great to see the school come together to support the athletes and have fun alongside their peers,” said Julia Rodriguez, Transition II teacher, and Caroline Collins, Transition I teacher. “The students had so much fun doing all of the track and field events and cheering each other on as they stood on the podium to collect their medals. It was such an amazing day and event.”

