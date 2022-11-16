Independence High Hosts Open Art Studio Event

The Independence High visual arts department is giving budding artists an opportunity to explore the program on Saturday, December 3.

Students from Heritage, Hillsboro, Legacy and Thompson’s Station middle schools are invited to attend an open studio painting event from 9 a.m. until noon. While there, students will tour the IHS art studios, meet teachers and current students and create a winter-themed acrylic painting on canvas.

Space is limited for the event, so reserve your spot quickly. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online.

Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station. Contact IHS art teacher Jennifer Baltimore with any questions.

