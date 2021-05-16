Independence High Hosting Young Actors Yearly Camp

Attention, future Broadway stars: Independence High’s Young Actors Yearly (YAY) Camp is open for registration.

From July 12-16, rising kindergarten through eighth grade students are invited to learn about improvisation, costuming, musical theater and more in classes taught by IHS theater students. At the end of the week, campers will put their newly learned skills on display for a performance showcase.

The camp will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. It costs $200 per student to attend and includes a snack each day. Students should bring lunch and a water bottle.

Families may find more information and register on the YAY Camp website. The deadline to sign up is June 25.