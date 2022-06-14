Independence High Hosting Young Actors Yearly Camp

The stage is set, and Independence High is ready to put aspiring actors in the spotlight.

On July 11-15, rising kindergarten through eighth-grade students who have a love of the arts are invited to participate in Young Actors Yearly (YAY) Camp. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day, campers will learn about make-up, improvisation, musical theater and more in classes taught by former and current IHS theater students.

The camp costs $200 per person, and families may register their students online. The deadline to sign up is June 24.

For more information about the camp, email IHS theater director Becky Williams.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS