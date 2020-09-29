Independence High Closed for Remainder of Week Due to COVID-19

Independence High School is closed for the rest of the week due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff quarantining due to contact tracing.

“In consultation with the Health Department, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contact tracing, the Independence High campus will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. This closure will allow for cleaning and appropriate contact tracing by the Health Department to take place with the goal of being able to return to campus Monday, October 5,” reads a statement by Williamson County Schools (WCS).

“Due to the number of players in quarantine, all football practices and events will be canceled through Friday of this week. This week’s region football game against Brentwood will be rescheduled.”

Students are expected to return to campus on Monday, October 5.