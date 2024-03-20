Independence High Boys Basketball Makes History

March 19, 2024 – The Independence High boys basketball team is making history as the school’s first Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division I Class 4A State Boys’ Basketball champion. The last time a WCS high school won a State basketball title was Franklin High in 1989.

The IHS Eagles defeated Cookeville High 53-44 on Saturday, March 16. The team includes Davis Clarkson, Jett Montgomery, Nick Abdullah, Bradley Stewart, Harris Hall, Tylan Lewis, Dawsyn Miller, Payton Gordon, Jaxson Koch, Jacob Duryea, Kobi Jackson, Korben Walling, Jack Morris, Brayden Buck, Houston Hicks and Matthew Horner. Their coach is Mark Wilkins.

“Working with these young men has been incredible,” said Wilkins. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to be the best basketball players they can be. More importantly, they are great leaders and role models in our school building. We are so proud of how this team represented IHS and Williamson County Schools, and we are honored to have made history for our school and the county.”

