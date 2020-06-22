



On Sunday, June 21st at approximately 3 PM SHPD officers were dispatched to Jerry Erwin Park on Kedron Rd. Jerry Erwin Park is not part of the City of Spring Hill Parks and Recreation but the SHPD is often on scene first when an incident occurs. A female reported that a male subjected exposed his genitals to her while she was walking on the paved walking path portion of the park. Shortly after the incident the subject fled the park area.

SHPD officers arrived and located a subject with no shirt on, matching the provided description, who was hiding in a heavily wooded area across the street from the park. The subject was detained in order to affirm or dispel his involvement in this incident. The victim was able to positively identify the subject, Ronnie Hollingsworth, 58 years old of Chapel Hill, TN, as subject who exposed himself to her. The Maury County Sheriff’s Office arrived and transported Hollingsworth to the Maury County jail. He was charged with one count of indecent exposure and his bond was set at $1500.

All persons enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.



