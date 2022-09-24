Inclusive Brentwood Playground Celebrates Grand Opening on Saturday

Everyone is invited to attend the celebration of the grand opening of the Miles Together Playground at the Granny White Park in Brentwood (610 Granny White Pike), named in honor of Miles Peck, who was born with Down syndrome. The event will take place on Saturday, September 24th at 9 am.

The Peck family lives in Brentwood and founded the Miles for Miles Foundation, a nonprofit that works to enhance the lives of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The 18,500 square foot playground includes a 3.5” thick Vitriturf surface for safety and approximately 3,550 square feet of synthetic grass. Playground equipment included in the final design includes the following:

Inclusive Rail Rider

Team Swing

Kid Builder Arch Swing with various belt, inclusive, tot and generation seats

Kid Builder ramp to Together Glider

Freestanding 96” tall Double Wide Slide

Hammock

Harry the Hippo

Calvin the Caterpillar

Frog Sculpture

Dragon Head Sculpture

Team Totter

Unlimited Play Turnabout Spinner

Jackhammers

Quiet Grove Structure

NuEdge Crawl Log

Tire Climb

Concerto Vibes to include Small, medium, and large cabasas, chimes and conga drums

To learn more about the playground, click here. Funding for this project is a community effort thanks to donations from the Rotary Clubs of Brentwood, the Miles for Miles Foundation, the City of Brentwood 50th Anniversary Committee, the City of Brentwood, and the many generous business and community donors.