Include These Luxury Pool Features That Celebrities Love in Your Pool Design

When it comes to creating the ultimate oasis in your backyard, there’s no shortage of inspiration to draw from. And what better source of inspiration than the luxurious pools of celebrities?

Celebrities let their imagination soar when designing their dream pools, turning their outdoor spaces into a paradise that could easily rival a 5-star resort. Take inspiration from some of the most stunning celebrity pools and incorporate unique elements when constructing your own slice of poolside paradise with Peek Pools and Spas.

Tranquil Retreat

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s Santa Barbara estate boasts a stunning pool surrounded by lush greenery. The tranquil setting is perfect for relaxation and privacy. For a similar vibe, think about landscaping your pool area with lush foliage, creating a natural oasis where you can escape the outside world and unwind in style.

Minimalist Chic

Shonda Rime’s minimalist pool design at her Los Angeles mansion emphasizes clean lines and simplicity. The simple, rectangular pool is surrounded by a beautiful stone deck, comfortable loungers, and a lovely outdoor pergola. If you appreciate a minimalist aesthetic with warm, cozy features, you can achieve a similar look by opting for a clean design, neutral colors, and high-quality decking materials.

Infinity Elegance

Beyonce and Jay-Z are known for their opulent taste, and their Hamptons getaway is no exception. Their pool features an exquisite infinity edge design, giving the illusion that the water extends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. If you want to create a sense of endless serenity in your pool, consider incorporating an infinity edge, which can be customized to blend with your outdoor environment.

Mediterranean Masterpiece

Bill Maher’s home features a breathtaking pool that’s an ode to Mediterranean luxury. The pool’s classic Roman design with elegant stone details exudes timeless luxury. If you’re drawn to the charm of Mediterranean-style pools, consider incorporating elements like stone coping, decorative tiles, and even a pergola for added elegance.

Find Inspiration with Peek Pools and Spas

Drawing inspiration from celebrity pools can help you create a luxurious oasis right in your backyard. Whether you prefer infinity-edged elegance or Mediterranean grandeur, you can adapt many design elements and ideas to fit your unique style and preferences.

With the premier pool construction capabilities of Peek Pools and Spas, we can transform your outdoor space into a celebrity-worthy poolside retreat that’s perfect for relaxation and entertaining. Dive into luxury and make your dream pool a reality!

Call us at 615-866-8800 to get started transforming your backyard oasis today.

