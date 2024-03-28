Incident Causes Major Backup on I-65 in Williamson County

March 28, 2024 – Drivers in Williamson County experienced major backup on I-65 Thursday morning.

According to Rebekah Hammonds from TDOT, an incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-65 in the area where repaving and patching efforts were being done by TDOT workers.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There’s been an incident in the same vicinity of our repaving/patching efforts on I-65 in Williamson Co., which has caused some backup. Take an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/HHO4en4B5e — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) March 28, 2024

The backup has also affected drivers in the westbound lanes of I-840 near the I-65 interchange.

Use alternative routes if possible.