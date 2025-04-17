Inaugural FHU Golf Tournament to Honor Dr. Cliff Bennett, Support University Golf Program

Local golf enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to support the Freed-Hardeman University golf program while enjoying a day out on the course. The Inaugural FHU Golf Fundraiser Tournament, honoring the memory of Dr. Cliff Bennett, will take place Monday, June 9, at the Brentwood Country Club, located at 5123 Country Club Drive in Brentwood, Tennessee. Those wishing to register a team or become a sponsor may visit fhu.edu/golf-tournament.

“We’re excited to invite you to the first-ever FHU Golf Fundraiser Tournament at the Brentwood Country Club!” said FHU Golf Coach Randall Rhodes. “This special event promises a day of excitement and an opportunity to remember and honor Cliff Bennett. Your generous support will directly benefit the FHU Golf Program, helping enhance the player experience by funding travel expenses, uniforms and essential golf resources for practice and competition. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Bennett, a Freed-Hardeman alumnus from the class of 1961, served the university for many years in a variety of roles, including teacher, counselor, dean of men, dean of students, vice president of student services and—likely his favorite title—golf coach. Alongside his wife of nearly 60 years, Nancy, he made a lasting impact on FHU, not only through his coaching but also through the Cliff and Nancy Bennett Endowed Scholarship, which continues their legacy of service and education. Bennett passed away March 3, 2025.

Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit the FHU golf program, which meant so much to Bennett. His love for the game was matched only by his dedication to mentoring student-athletes, and organizers hope that this support will help carry forward that impact.

Several sponsorship opportunities are available for companies, businesses or foundations interested in supporting the event. Current tournament partners are RJ Young, VMG Health, Pathward and White Pines Building Group. Further details about the tournament schedule and levels of sponsorships can be found at tinyurl.com/FHUGolfTournament. For questions about registration or sponsorships, please contact Rhodes at [email protected] or 731-989-6969.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

