Inaugural BRA Bash is Coming to Franklin

Bra Bash an event by Breast Cancer Recovery in Action will hold its first event on Sunday, November 7th, 1 pm – 4 pm at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

Drop in and join the Breast cancer Recovery in Action, Inc community for an afternoon of fun, food trucks, live music, vendors, and demonstrations.

This event is free and open to the public. We hope you will come to get to know us and let us get to know you. Breast cancer is not a requirement to drop by! Almost everyone has a friend or family member who has heard “you have breast cancer.” So consider yourself invited.

While at the event, learn about our programming and celebrate the survivors in your life.

BRA, Inc is a non-profit working to empower breast cancer survivors in strength, resilience, and joy. They offer a program with fitness, nutrition, and emotional components.

For the latest updates, follow Breast Cancer Recovery in Action on Facebook.