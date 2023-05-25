Ina Garten to be Keynote Speaker at Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville

Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville presents cookbook author and television host Ina Garten as the keynote speaker of the 2024 Show taking place at Nashville’s Music City Center Jan. 12-14. An in-depth conversation with the Barefoot Contessa herself will kick off the weekend’s esteemed lecture series, which annually captivates audiences with educational lectures and panels from internationally renowned designers, gardeners and tastemakers.

Co-chairs Caroline Cook and Susan Weathersby look forward to sharing in an inside look into the world of the celebrity chef and entertainer extraordinaire, whose forthcoming memoir is expected to be released in October 2024.

“Ina Garten is an incredibly influential presence in so many households—including my own—through her many cookbooks and TV series,” says Weathersby, “so we couldn’t be more excited to announce her presence at the 2024 Show as our keynote speaker.”

Cook adds, “This year’s keynote fits well within our Show theme, Welcome to Beautiful. Envision your perfect dinner party: we want to celebrate all the beautiful elements that are around the table, from the place settings and floral arrangements to the people and conversation.”

The 2024 Show will draw inspiration from the Herend Queen Victoria china pattern to translate the theme into the Show’s overall design. Along with the lecture series, attendees will enjoy shopping from 150 antiques, arts and horticulture vendors, live music and special events, as well as three immersive garden showcases presented by world-class landscapers and builders. A highlight from the 2023 Show were custom chicken coops designed by Martha Stewart and Christopher Spitzmiller and built by Cook Builders, LLC., one of which now has a permanent residence on Spitzmiller’s Clove Brook Farm.

Additionally, renowned designer, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist Bunny Williams will be celebrated as the Honorary Chair. Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville was the brainchild of Nashville-born, legendary interior designer Albert Hadley, who founded the event in 1990. Now in its 34th year, the Show draws more than 16,000 attendees and has become a Southern tradition for collectors, gardeners and anyone who enjoys beautiful things, as well as an internationally reaching event for its lecture series, which has brought the top names in design, entertaining and horticulture from around the world to Music City.

Tickets for the 2024 Show will go on sale in September. For more details and ongoing updates, including additional lecturers and panelists, visit AntiquesandGardenShow.com.