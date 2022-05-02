In-Person Greek Sing Returns to Belmont Campus, Event Raises Nearly $24K for St. Jude

Belmont Greek Life hosted its first outdoor Greek Sing on April 24, the first in-person show since Fall of 2019.

Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones and Rev. Susan Jones opened the event with a heartfelt story about the impact of St. Jude and shared a message of encouragement and support for all involved with Greek Sing. Six of Belmont’s eight Greek chapters put on their own unique performances featuring choreographed dances to songs and original lyrics for a crowd of more than 1,500. The event also featured special guest student organizations — The 629 Dance Team and Belmont for St. Jude.

At the close of the event, each group received high praise from the show’s commentators – Dean of Students Dr. Tamika Williams, Assistant Director of Fitness and Recreation and Belmont Greek alumnus Joe Mankowski, St. Jude Development Specialist and Belmont Greek alumna Mare Rote, and BeReal Representative and Belmont Greek alumna Kate Neal. The ultimate highlight of the event, however, came with the presentation of funds raised for St. Jude, presented by members of the Panhellenic Council and members of Belmont for St. Jude – $23,941.

The outgoing Panhellenic Council Vice President of Philanthropy Madison Harris shared, “I’m so incredibly proud of the Greek Community and how they came together to make this show happen. It was amazing to see how their hard work developed an amazing show and outcome for St. Jude. It was an honor to host the event and announce that we were able to raise about $24,000 for St. Jude! I’m so proud to be a Greek Life member here at Belmont and to be a part of something that changes so many lives.”

Assistant Director of Student Engagement Courtney Heier shared, “This year’s Greek Sing event was truly spectacular. It was so neat to see how the community came together for Greek Sing – for the first time (in-person) in two and a half years – to create something so special, especially considering most members had never seen an in-person Greek Sing before. The camaraderie and support across the Greek community is so evident through events like this one, and that energy serves as a really powerful catalyst for the continued development of greater opportunities for collaboration and community-building.”

The Greek Community and the Panhellenic Council thank all who played a role in making the event as successful as it was – Dr. Tamika Williams, Student Life, Event Services, Campus Security, St. Jude, All Star Audio, family and friends who traveled to Belmont for the event, and so many more.