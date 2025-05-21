In-N-Out Burgper is making changes to its menu.

CNN reports that the burger restaurant is removing artificial dyes from its strawberry milkshakes and pink lemonade. It is also reported that they will transition to a new ketchup that uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

A spokesperson for In-N-Out Burger told CNN that these changes are part of its “ongoing commitment to providing our customers with the highest-quality ingredients.”

These changes come after the US Food and Drug Administration announced plans to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the food supply over the next several years.

In-N-Out Burger, California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, founded by Harry and Esther Snyder in 1948, broke ground on Tuesday, September 10, on the site of an Eastern territory office in Franklin.

The new headquarters will be located off Interstate 65, adjacent to Berry Farms in Franklin. In-N-Out Burger will build a 100,000-square-foot office building. The building will house various In-N-Out corporate Associates. Construction is expected to be completed in 2026. A restaurant is also planned for the site and will open ahead of the corporate office.

