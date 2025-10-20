In-N-Out Burger Invests Millions For Potential Nashville Location

In-N-Out Burger has purchased nearly two acres in Hermitage for $3.2 million as it explores opening a new Nashville-area location, according to the Nashville Business Journal. The 1.95-acre property is near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Andrew Jackson Parkway.

The site, located at 4000 Andrew Jackson Parkway, is also of interest to other chains. A permit filed earlier this year shows that convenience store chain Wawa had plans to develop the property for a new store and possibly sublease a portion to a restaurant, though the status of those plans is currently unclear.

In 2023, In-N-Out Burger announced it was opening an Eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee. The project is currently under construction at 1948 Double Double Drive in Franklin, close to the Berry Farms development with plans to open in 2026. That office is scheduled to open next year and will create roughly 275 jobs

The chain has identified up to 35 potential Tennessee locations, including sites in Franklin, Goodlettsville, Antioch, Lebanon, and additional recent acquisitions such as a Century Farms property for $3.39 million and a $3 million site at Rivergate Mall.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email