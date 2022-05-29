In Case You Missed it: Whataburger Submits Application to Occupy Former Burger King Site in Spring Hill

An application for Whataburger to occupy the old Burger King site at 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill will come before the Spring Hill Planning Commission on Monday night.

As of right now, the Hermitage location is the only Whataburger in Tennessee. There are eight others confirmed to be finished by the end of 2022 throughout Middle Tennessee.

Alderman Trent Linville shared the news via Facebook.

There were two businesses that were options to occupy the space, Dutch Bros Coffee being the other. Tonight at 5:30 PM you can tune into the live stream of the Spring Hill Board of Mayor & Aldermen and Municipal Planning Commission meeting.