In Case You Missed it: Thompson’s Station Farmers Market Suspended

Attention Farmer’s Market shoppers: The organizers of the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market say the market is suspended until further notice due to a permitting issue.

The news was shared over the weekend. As can be seen in their post below, the market writes, “due to a permitting issue with the Town of Thompson’s Station, the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market has been suspended and will be closed until further notice. We are working on trying to resolve the issue in the next few weeks. We hope to have some updates soon.”

About the Thompson’s Station Farmers Market

The Thompson’s Station Farmers Market is typically held May through October on Tuesdays from 4pm – 7pm at Homestead Manor, located at 4683 Columbia Pike.

The Thompson’s Station Farmer’s Market is a market built on the idea of buying local. The mid-week market is perfect for folks looking to grab fresh produce, enjoy artisan crafted items, or just hang with friends and family.