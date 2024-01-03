In Case You Missed it: The Country Boy Reopens in Leiper’s Fork

The long-standing restaurant, Country Boy, in Leiper’s Fork has reopened.

It first opened in 1968 and it anchors Hillsboro Road in Leiper’s Fork as it sits directly across the street from Fox & Locke (formerly Puckett’s).

It has undergone several different owners over the years but now the hot biscuits are being served again to the community.

The announcement was made about two months ago via social media, but if you missed it due to the busy season of the holidays, this is your sign to head out to The Country Boy for breakfast or brunch!

Currently, the restaurant is open seven days a week from 7 am until 2 pm.

And you never know who you might see at Country Boy, celebrity diners who have been spotted at the restaurant include Chris Stapleton, Reba, Justin Timberlake, Tim McGraw and more.