In Case You Missed it: New Nonstop Flight from Nashville to Dublin Launches in 2025

Travelers eager for a direct gateway to Ireland can mark their calendars! Starting April 12, 2025, Aer Lingus will launch a new nonstop service from Nashville to Dublin.

Fares start at just $499, including taxes and fees. This state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR will operate four times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, offering an 8.5-hour journey to the heart of Ireland.

“This nonstop flight will offer travelers an unforgettable opportunity to experience the best of both worlds, from exploring Ireland’s stunning landscapes and ancient ruins to immersing themselves in Nashville’s vibrant Broadway experience,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), emphasized the significance of this connection. “It’s the perfect combination for those seeking adventure, culture, and a truly unforgettable journey.”

Dublin offers an abundance of experiences for visitors to enjoy with its rich history and culture, charming streets, historic landmarks, and lively pubs. Guests can explore historic sites like Dublin Castle and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, or enjoy a pint at the Guinness Storehouse. Beyond the city, the stunning Wild Atlantic Way awaits, featuring dramatic coastal drives and breathtaking views from the Cliffs of Moher to Slieve League.

This new route not only opens up direct access to Dublin but also connects travelers to major European cities like London, Edinburgh, Rome, Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, and Berlin.

“For generations, our communities have been strongly linked by our shared heritage, music, culture and business. This new nonstop air service binds us even more closely together. Thank you to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, Dublin Airport Authority and Aer Lingus for making this dream real. We cannot wait to begin welcoming even more Irish visitors to Nashville,” Amy Seigenthaler Pierce, Honorary Consul of Ireland in Tennessee, said.

