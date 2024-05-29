In Case You Missed it: Grand Opening of Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen Delayed

Fans must wait a little bit longer to visit Morgan Wallen’s bar – This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen. It was originally scheduled to open over Memorial Day weekend but a statement from the bar stated the opening has been delayed.

No reason was given for the setback.

Stating, “We’re proud of our team who has worked tirelessly to prepare Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen for opening. The ground-up construction of a six-story venue launching with hundreds of team members is a tremendous amount of work and a complex process.”

“When we open, we want This Bar to be an exceptional experience for guests. Unfortunately, the process requires more time, and we are not able to open and provide that experience this Memorial Day weekend.

“Rest assured it will be well worth the wait. We look forward to welcoming guests soon.”

No date was given for when the bar would open.

Scoop Nashville reported that the Nashville Beer Board denied both a catering permit and a temporary permit for the location, as Fire & Codes had also not issued any approvals. In addition, Metro Codes denied approval for Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen signage.

